Costa Calida events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 16:00 • 4 minutes read

Bite into Murcia’s Best Image: Shutterstock/ StockCanarias

Food Truck Festival

GET ready, food lovers! The much-anticipated food truck festival of Murcia is back, now rebranded as ‘Cómete Murcia,’ (Eat Up Murcia). From September 5 to 16, head over to Jardín Teniente Flomesta, also known as Jardín Chino, to indulge in a feast of flavours as part of the Feria de Murcia (Murcia Fair) celebrations.

With over 14 food trucks, ‘Cómete Murcia’ promises a variety of treats from croquetas and hot dogs to Mexican cuisine and refreshing cocktails. Don’t worry if you have dietary restrictions—there are gluten-free and vegan options too! The festival isn’t just about food; it’s packed with fun for all ages, including stilt walkers, ball pits, workshops, live DJ sets, and more. Plus, join Estrella de Levante for exclusive tastings!

Kicking off on Friday, September 6, the festival runs from 6:00 pm to 12:30 am with free entry. Check out the full schedule at www.cometemurcia.es and join the eco-friendly fun, where everything is recyclable and compostable!

Caravaca Power Pop

MARK your calendars for October 18 and 19 because Caravaca de la Cruz is turning up the volume with the return of the Caravaca Power Pop Festival! This year, the festival is cranking up the excitement by adding the picturesque Plaza del Arco as a second stage.

The festival, now a local favourite, will feature eight bands from both Spain and beyond. Headlining the event is the legendary Spanish pop-rock group, Los Enemigos, making a grand return after 33 years. With five successful festivals under its belt, the festival is back stronger than ever, promising an unforgettable weekend.

Festival-goers can dive into the action starting on October 18 with a vinyl spin session at 9 pm in Plaza del Arco, followed by live performances from Los Hermanos Dalton, Erik Voeks & The Ghosters, and Atticusfinch. The music will continue late into the night at Pub La Nota.

Saturday, October 19, kicks off with more vinyl spins throughout the historic centre from 12:30 pm to 4 pm. The rhythm picks up again in La Zona with The Yellow Melodies at 5:30 pm. The grand finale unfolds at 8 pm in the Plaza de Toros with sets from Los Enemigos, Paul Collins, The Yum Yums, and Tiburona.

Don’t miss out on this musical blast! Most activities are free, but tickets for the Plaza de Toros concerts are €15 in advance and €20 at the door. See you there!

Curry Night

LOOKING for a fun night out while supporting a great cause? Mark your calendars for Age Concern Costa Calida’s Bollywood Curry Night on Saturday, October 12, from 4 pm to 8 pm! This lively event, set in the cozy Age Concern Social Centre garden at 2b Avenida de Los Covachos, promises a fantastic blend of vibrant music, dancing, and, of course, mouth-watering curry.

Get ready to enjoy three scrumptious curries while you groove to some Bollywood tunes. Best part? Every penny raised helps Age Concern Costa Calida continue its vital work for those over 50, offering advice, befriending, hospital visits, and medical equipment hire—all thanks to their dedicated team of unpaid volunteers.

For more info or to grab your tickets, just call, text, or WhatsApp 623 118 062 or 634 344 589, or drop an email to ageconcerncostacalida@gmail.com. Don’t miss out on this fantastic evening of food, fun, and fundraising!

Dog Show

HEY dog enthusiasts! Mark your calendars for a tail-wagging good time on Sunday, October 6 at La Zona Terraza in Los Alcazares! PAPS, the amazing team rescuing and rehoming stray dogs at Casa del Sol, is hosting a dog show like no other, and you won’t want to miss it!

Starting at 12 pm, join the festivities and cheer on your favourite four-legged friends as they strut their stuff in nine fun categories, including Waggiest Tail, Most Appealing Eyes, and Fancy Dress. Think your pup has what it takes? Enter them for just €3 per class! Entries are accepted from 10 am to 11:30 am.

Not only can you watch adorable pooches compete for rosettes, but there will also be craft stalls, a raffle, and evening tunes by Liz Monroe to keep the fun going. Plus, if you run a stall and want to get involved, give PAPS a shout! For more information check out their social media pages.

Come out, support a great cause, and have a blast with your furry friends!

Afternoon Tea

READY for a delightful afternoon of tea, treats, and games? Join Age Concern Costa Calida for their Afternoon Tea and Bingo event on Wednesday, September 18th, from 2 PM to 4 PM. For just €7.50, you’ll enjoy a charming tea party with tasty snacks and a fun-filled bingo session at the Age Concern Social Centre, located at 2b Avenida de Los Covachos.

This event is a perfect way to spend a relaxing afternoon while supporting a fantastic cause. Age Concern Costa Calida, run entirely by passionate volunteers, provides essential services for the over 50s, including advice, befriending, hospital visits, and medical equipment hire.

Don’t miss out—grab your tickets and make a difference while having a great time. For more details or to book your spot, call, text, or WhatsApp 623 118 062 or 634 344 589, or email ageconcerncostacalida@gmail.com. See you there for an afternoon of fun and community spirit!

Race for Life

GET ready to lace up those running shoes because the 19th MABS Race for Life is back, and it’s better than ever! MABS Mazarron, known for its incredible work supporting those diagnosed with cancer, and their families, is once again hosting this fantastic event. Mark your calendars for October 27 and join the fun — whether you’re walking, running, or even skipping your way around the course, everyone is welcome!

Registration kicks off at 9:30 am with the race starting at 10:00 am. For just €10 for adults and €5 for kids under 12, you’ll get a t-shirt, a medal, and a chance to be a part of something truly special. Plus, no worries about a price hike this year — your entry fee still covers the obligatory Liability insurance.

Entry forms are available at various locations, or you can easily download one from the MABS Mazarron Facebook page. Let’s come together and make a difference — see you at the start line!

For more Costa Calida news and events click here