By Anna Akopyan • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 13:23 • 2 minutes read

Finland´s President Alexander Stubb Credit: Alexander Stubb, Facebook

Finland´s future President may be a foreigner, said current President Alexander Stubb during a recent presidential Q&A session on the local Yle Radio Suomi.

The Finnish President emphasised that 10 per cent of residents in Finland have foreign backgrounds and argued that the future could see a foreign national leading the country. “Racism should not be politicised. Every nation has to go through this discussion,” emphasised Stubb. “In Finland, 10 per cent of people were not born here or don´t speak Finnish as their native language.”

Stubb´s statement comes after the government´s recent anti-racism campaign, launched by Prime Minister Petter Orpo, which will ensure that ministers follow a “diversity training,” with sessions to promote equality in the workplace.

Finland´s President´s current laws for foreign nationals

Although the Finnish President encouraged the idea of a potential foreign leader in the future, current laws prohibit people born abroad from serving as president and employment remains a challenge for immigrants.

A 2023 Statistic Finland published data about the foreign population in the country, listing that 10,2 per cent of total population in Finland is made up of foreigners. These largely include people of Estonian, Russian, Iraq, Chinese, Somalis, Kurd, Indian, and Ukrainian origins.

A UTH survey by Statistics Finland in 2015, however, revealed that the employment rate of people with foreign backgrounds was lower (64 per cent) than among those with Finnish nationality (74 per cent).

Moreover, despite the vast amount of international residents, the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare 2022, published results of a survey including 18,600 foreigners in Finland, disclosing that almost the majority (43 per cent) of respondents had faced national or racial discrimination within the past 12 months.

Despite the European advocacy for diversity and equality, it is questionable how soon a country like Finland would see a President from a foreign background. Yet, there are countries in which today, one can become the President despite being of a foreign nationality, including Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, France, Germany, Israel, Somalia, and the UK.

In the UK, the role of the Prime Minister, who is ultimately just a leading MP, can be claimed by any citizen of the UK, the Commonwealth countries, or the Republic of Ireland. In Germany and France, similarly, dual nationality can be obtained and an individual born abroad could technically become president, as long as they receive the required documentation and education.

Could Finland´s President be a foreigner in the future?

Asked whether a foreigner could indeed hold government positions in the future of Finland, the President said to the Press; “As for presidency, it´s quite possible that in the long run, laws will change. Our society is becoming increasingly diverse.” Married to an English wife, Stubb highlighted; “I´ve always believed it´s crucial that when people move to Finland and integrate into society, that everyone has an equal playing field.”

The President also took his chance to address the public and encouraged people to read Helsingin Sanomat´s article about the long-distance runner Mustafe Muuse; “Let´s all read it and think about what his message is.” The story explores the traumatic racism that Muuse faced growing up outside of Turku, Finland and left the President in deep consideration about the future policies to diminish discrimination in the country.