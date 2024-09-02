Gas emergency Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 16:15
• 1 minute read
Emergency services rushed to the scene
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola
Twenty residents evacuated from two blocks of flats in Fuengirola due to a gas leak that looks like it was caused by work on digging a trench to get to the same pipe.
Emergency services had to evacuate 20 people from 2 blocks of flats in Fuengirola on Monday, September 2 due to leaking gas from the street. According to reports from the 112 Andalucía emergency service, the emergency caused a bit of a shock for people living in the flats, but fortunately no one was harmed.
The emergency took place at 9am after it was said that a gas pipe was severed when digging a trench. Fuengirola Firefighters, Local Police and National Police personnel were dispatched to the scene. They decided to evacuate the buildings and move the occupants to an adjacent street for fear of a gas explosion.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.