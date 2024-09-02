Gas emergency Fuengirola

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 16:15 • 1 minute read

Emergency services rushed to the scene Credit: Ayuntamiento de Fuengirola

Twenty residents evacuated from two blocks of flats in Fuengirola due to a gas leak that looks like it was caused by work on digging a trench to get to the same pipe.

Emergency services had to evacuate 20 people from 2 blocks of flats in Fuengirola on Monday, September 2 due to leaking gas from the street. According to reports from the 112 Andalucía emergency service, the emergency caused a bit of a shock for people living in the flats, but fortunately no one was harmed.

Gas leak came from trench being dug

The emergency took place at 9am after it was said that a gas pipe was severed when digging a trench. Fuengirola Firefighters, Local Police and National Police personnel were dispatched to the scene. They decided to evacuate the buildings and move the occupants to an adjacent street for fear of a gas explosion.