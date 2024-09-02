By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 17:08 • 1 minute read

Hey big spenders! Costa Blanca’s tourism hits new highs. Image: Yuri Patynko / Shutterstock.com.

The influx of international tourists to Spain and their spending continues to show a positive trend.

From January to July 2024, spending by international visitors surged by 18.6 per cent, reaching €71.1 billion.

Simultaneously, the number of international tourists rose by 12 per cent, totalling 53.4 million.

International Tourists

In July alone, Spain welcomed 10.9 million international tourists, marking a 7.3 per cent increase compared to the same month in the previous year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

These tourists spent €15.5 billion during the month, reflecting an 11.9 per cent year-on-year growth.

Origen of Tourists

The United Kingdom continued to be the top country of origin for tourists visiting Spain in July, with 2 million visitors, a 2.5 per cent increase compared to July 2023.

France followed, with 1.6 million tourists (up by 3.4 per cent), and Germany ranked third, sending 1.2 million tourists to Spain, an increase of 6.5 per cent from the previous year.

Notably, the largest increases in tourist arrivals were observed from Asia, which saw an 11.5 per cent rise, and the United States, with an 11.3 per cent increase year-on-year.

Tourist Spending

When it comes to tourist spending, British visitors led the way, spending €2.8 billion in July, a 10.3 per cent increase from the previous year.

German tourists followed, with expenditures reaching €1.7 billion, a significant 16.7 per cent rise, making Germany the country with the highest spending growth in July.

France came in third, with French tourists spending €1.5 billion, reflecting a modest 1.4 per cent increase.