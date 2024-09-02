Mallorca: Douglas´ Basic Instinct

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Updated: 02 Sep 2024 • 19:50 • 1 minute read

Douglas and Zeta Jones. Photo Credit: @davidgregorydmg by Catherine Zeta Jones, Instagram

Michael Douglas has announced plans for a semi-retirement in which he and wife Catherine Zeta Jones plan to split their time between Bermuda and Mallorca.

Douglas, who was presented the honorary Masters of Cinema award by Queen Letizia at the Atlantida Mallorca Film Festival back in July, spoke of his warmth for the island during an interview with Spanish radio and television broadcasting channel IB3, explaining that he enjoys his time in Mallorca `like nowhere else´.

Douglas and Zeta Jones have spent a lot of time on the island over the last 35 years, enjoying time in their house on the outskirts of Valldemossa, and visiting local ports, restaurants and beauty spots. Although Douglas confesses to never having properly picked up the Spanish language, his heart is in Mallorca and the couple plan to spend some fifty percent of each year staying on the island, work permitting. They will be putting their former family home on the outskirts of New York City on the market, and by spending more of the year in Mallorca the couple will be a lot closer to 21-year-old daughter Carys, who is currently studying in London.

Douglas insists that he has no plans to retire fully, but intends only to take roles that are of special importance. Zeta Jones, meanwhile, has been immersed in filming in Ireland for upcoming movie `Wednesday´. She recently posted on Instagram that she was enjoying precious family time during a well-deserved break from filming. She has been working in Ireland since production for the film started back in May.