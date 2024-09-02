By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 22:07 • 1 minute read

The Marbella half marathon. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Marbella.

The Marbella half marathon is rapidly approaching and inscriptions are running out fast. This is one of the most eagerly awaited running events on the Costa del Sol calendar which attracts runners from all over the World.

The starting pistol will sound on Sunday, September 29 for those wanting to pit their running abilities against the best, or just wanting to complete the feat along the dazzling Marbella coastline. With its flat, scenic route, the Half Marathon promises to be not only a test of endurance, but also an unforgettable experience surrounded by luxury and natural beauty.

A 3 category race

The event features several categories to match different levels of runners: At 9am, the main race starts with the full 21k course and the most competitive runners. Wheelchair racers will also take off at this time in a 3×7 relay in which teams of 3 will compete in stretches of 7k. The 5k charity fun run starts at 9.05am, ideal for us who prefer a shorter race that won’t kill us.

The start will be from an iconic Welcome Arch from Marbella on Road 340, passing by the heart of the city, along the promenade, through the Bellamar Urbanisation and Marbella Country Club, Rio Verde Beach and Rio Verde Bridge, along Avenida Julio Iglesias and Calle Riviera, Puerto José Banús Port and Playa Nueva Andalucía, Alfonso Cañas Noguera Promenade, and returning to the promenade with stunning views of the port.

Marbella half marathon open to everyone

The Marbella Half Marathon is open to all runners born in 2006 or earlier, provided they have turned 18 on the day of the race. Runners must register correctly and comply with the established regulations. Registration is open until September 25, 2024. Registration fees cost €30. If runners register before September 8, they can be sure their name will be printed on the bib. Inscription can be done on the marbella-sanpedro.com website.