Moraga barbecue in aid of abandoned animals

02 Sep 2024
Moraga with sardines
Credit: Old Town Tourist - Shuterstock
Nighttime charity fundraising party in Estepona to save abandoned and abused animals.
In aid of the animal rescue charity Mirada Libre Estepona, the ‘Moraga’ party starts at 8pm on Saturday, September 7 in Estepona. It has been a tough summer for the Mirada Libre Estepona animal rescue charity who have been facing financial hardship due to mounting debts and unforeseen expenses. Nonetheless, their dedication and commitment has not wavered thanks to the support of the local community and their team of volunteers.
For years, they have fought against all odds to save the lives of abandoned and abused animals, often with minimal resources and under the constant pressure of everyday challenges. Each rescue, each life saved, has been a powerful reminder of why they have never abandoned their mission: to change lives and bring the most vulnerable creatures to safety.
On Saturday, September 7 at 8pm Mirada Libre Estepona will be celebrating a Charity Moraga the in La Escollera beach restaurant. A ‘Moraga’ in Malaga province, is a type of nighttime party with fish, nuts and vegetables cooked over a barbecue, like we have come to expect from espetos. There’s a €5 donation to the charity to enter which includes a welcome sangria. Mojitos an a wide selection of vegetarian and vegan tapas will also be on offer.
