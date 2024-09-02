Original Punk MIjas Costa

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 8:21 • 1 minute read

The Wasps live. Credit: The Wasps

Original London Punk pioneers, The Wasps are playing Cala Pop festival on El Charcón beach, Mijas Costa Saturday, September 7.

The Wasps are a Punk band first formed in East London, 1976 with original lead singer/songwriter Jesse Lynn-Dean. They were there at the start of the original UK Punk rock movement, along with the likes of The Clash, Sex Pistols, The Damned, Buzzcocks, UK Subs, Sham 69, Stiff Little Fingers, Subway Sect and many more.

John Peel favourite

During the ’76-’77 period They performed extensively at iconic venues across London and the UK such as The Roxy, The Vortex, The Bridge House, Music Machine, The Marquee, etc and performed live twice on Radio 1’s John Peel show. Their singles ‘Teenage Treats’ (a favourite of Peel), ‘Can’t Wait ‘Till ’78′ are considered Punk classics from that period.

Their first single with RCA, ’Rubber Cars’, was RCA’s fastest selling single the week it was released and would have been a massive hit had RCA not reluctantly pulled the record. The band with the line up at that time split in 1979 during its release due to unresolvable managerial disputes.

The Wasps are a reinvented Powerpop/Punk band with creative & talented musicians, and a Punk pedigree, currently based on the Costa del Sol. In 2022 released their brand new album, ‘Punk Prayer’ which is available now on Vinyl and CD.

The Cala Pop Festival is being celebrated the weekend of September 6 & 7 with The Wasps on stage Saturday, September 7 on El Charcón beach, Mijas. The one-day ticket is €25 and available from the Cala Pop website.