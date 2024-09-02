Pat’s doggy retreat fundraiser

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 20:16 • 2 minutes read

Pat Waterhouse fundraiser to save her 67 dogs in need. Credit: Pat’s Rescue Retreat, Alora

The future of 67 dogs, most of them rescued, hangs in the balance. A fundraising event is currently being put together for September 20, and the organisers need your help.

Pat Waterhouse, beloved and selfless dog rescuer on the Costa del Sol and owner of ‘Pat’s Rescue Retreat, Alora’, has received the news that she has cancer and she doubts she will outlive her dogs. Many of the dogs are old, have health problems or need special attention of some kind, so they are not the types easy to find appropriate homes for. Pat is worried about what will happen to them once she is gone.

14 of the dogs the retired NHS nurse Pat recently took in had previously belonged to a couple who died in a horrific traffic accident. On hearing the tragic news, Pat selflessly jumped to the rescue of their dogs giving them a safe and comfortable home rather than seeing them sent off to the dog pound.

For that reason Pim Keerseemeecker, Jeni Obbard and Amanda Franks from The Shire Small Dog Hotel in Estepona are organising a fundraising event for September 20 in order to raise enough money to ensure the dogs currently in Pat’s care, continue to receive the attention and care that they need, and so that those that can be found homes for, will be. The funds raised will also give a great deal of peace of mind to Pat, knowing the dogs will continue to be cared for when she is gone.

Pat’s Party Fundraiser will include some special high-end raffle prizes, and Pim, Amanda and Jeni are still hoping some out there can donate prizes that are a little more generous than the usual. Donations for prizes so far have included a boat trip in the Med, beauty treatment sessions, a lunch for 4 at DLM, and breakfast for 2 at Wild Cafe. But they are hoping for more and asking businesses and individuals in the area to be generous.

There is also a GoFundMe page called ‘Pats Rescue retreat Alora Malaga Spain’, or people can donate directly on the following account: ‘Asoc Pats Rescue Retreat’ IBAN: ES62 0081 0682 4200 0167 3073, and a PayPal account at prralora@gmail.com.

The fundraiser party will be held at De La Mar restaurant in Estepona on Friday, September 20 from 6pm until late with music from singer Sarah Howard and food from the Fajita Station. It’s free entry, but donations are more than welcome. Raffle tickets cost €10 each, and food €15.