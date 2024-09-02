By Eleanor EWN • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 9:53 • 4 minutes read

Spain offers new mother excellent pre- and post-natal healthcare. Credit: Shutterstock.

Healthcare for children in Spain is excellent and free for residents who work and live in the country.

If you’re a legal resident working in Spain, you’re already covered by Spanish public healthcare through your social security contributions. This includes maternity services. However, if you prefer to give birth in a private facility, you’ll need to purchase private health insurance

Prenatal Care in Spain

Once you suspect you might be pregnant, it’s essential to contact a doctor or primary care centre (Centro de Asistencia Primaria) for a confirmation. After your initial appointment, you’ll receive a pregnancy booklet (cartilla de embarazo) where your progress will be recorded.

You’ll typically see a midwife every four weeks during the first 32 weeks of pregnancy and then every two weeks. If complications arise, more frequent appointments may be necessary.

Medical Checks and Tests

Spanish healthcare providers closely monitor pregnancies. You’ll likely have:

Regular blood and urine tests

Three ultrasound scans (one in each trimester) to assess the health of both mother and foetus

Tests for diabetes, toxoplasmosis, and HIV

Doulas and Midwifery

While many clinics have community midwives, doula support can vary. The Asociación Española Red Circular de Doulas offers services nationwide, although there may be limitations due to past discussions about their role.

Late Pregnancy Checks

As your due date approaches, you’ll undergo a test for streptococcus B, which is mandatory in state hospitals. While not always routine in private hospitals, it’s recommended to discuss this test with your doctor. Streptococcus B can be passed to the baby during delivery, so early detection and treatment are essential.

Vaccinations

The Spanish Association of Pediatrics recommends that pregnant women receive the TDAP vaccine (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) between weeks 27 and 36 of gestation.

Antenatal Classes

Prenatal classes are available for both mothers and their partners. These classes typically begin around the 25th week of pregnancy. Finding classes in languages other than Spanish may be more challenging.

When you go to the hospital to give birth, proceed to the emergency ward (urgencias). Bring your necessary documents, including your passport, NIE, and any relevant paperwork. As English may not be widely spoken, consider bringing someone who can communicate your preferences in Spanish.

Spanish hospitals have standard procedures that may not always be fully explained. Having someone with you can help ensure you understand what’s happening.

Birth Methods

Unlike many other European countries, Spanish hospitals generally do not offer gas or air for pain relief. Epidurals and pethidine are available options. It’s important to note that Spanish people often view birth as a medical process, and alternative methods like water births and detailed birthing plans may be less common. However, you can still write a birthing plan in Spanish.

Private vs. Public Hospitals

Many immigrants choose to give birth in private hospitals, especially if they have private health insurance even though treatment standards are high in both public and private facilities. Going private or taking advantage of the excellent publich healthcare system is ultimately a question of personal choice.

Home Births

Home births are uncommon in Spain and not covered by the state health system. Costs can range from €1,500 to €3,000. Regulations regarding home births are strict, and midwives will only agree to perform a home delivery in low-risk pregnancies. It’s crucial to ensure medical assistance is available if you choose a home birth. In 2018, a couple faced prison sentences for the death of their newborn following a home birth without adequate medical care.

Post-Birth Care

Immediately after birth, the baby’s health will be evaluated using the Apgar score, which assesses heart rate, breathing, and reflexes. A score of seven or higher generally indicates good health, but a lower score doesn’t necessarily mean long-term problems.

Nursing Care and Support

Unlike some other countries, Spanish nurses typically don’t provide extensive personal care to new mothers. Family or friends can offer support during this time. You’re allowed one visitor at a time, including at night.

Hospital Discharge

Most mothers leave the maternity hospital within five days. During this period, hospital staff will conduct at least two checks on the newborn. A final examination, including a scan, will be performed before discharge.

You’ll receive an infant record book to track your child’s health and appointments until the age of 18. Additionally, the baby will undergo a blood test at one week to screen for genetic defects.

Maternity and Paternity Leave in Spain

Statutory maternity and paternity leave in Spain is 16 weeks, extending to 18 weeks for twins and 20 weeks for triplets. At least six weeks of this leave must be taken after the birth. In certain special circumstances, maternity leave can also be extended to 18 weeks.

Unlike many other countries, maternity leave is matched by paternity leave. The father must take six weeks of paternity leave after the birth of his child. He can then use the remaining 10 weeks when it works best for the family.

Maternity benefits are available to both employed and self-employed women in Spain, provided they are registered with the Spanish social security system. To qualify, you must have been paying contributions for a specific period, which varies depending on your age.

The amount of maternity benefit you receive is influenced by factors such as your salary, contributions, and region of residence. In some cases, you may receive 100% of your salary, while in others, you may also be eligible for additional financial support.

You can find the application form for maternity benefits online. It’s essential to plan ahead, as the application process can take time.

Spain’s Fertility Rate Declining

Despite offering conditions to raise children, Spain’s fertility rate continues to fall. This follows a trend mirrored in many developed countries in the world.