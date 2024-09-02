By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 13:05 • 1 minute read

Rock, bid, and roll: Own legendary art and support Rock Against Cancer. Image: Garry Dutch.

If you are looking to own a unique piece of art while supporting a great cause, here’s your chance.

Garry Dutch is auctioning off three incredible paintings created by Mike, featuring iconic rock stars Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones, and James Hetfield of Metallica.

All proceeds from these artworks will go to the Rock Against Cancer charity, so the higher your bid, the more you contribute to this important cause.

Bidding Now Open

Bidding is now open and will continue until after the Rock Against Cancer concert on September 14.

This annual music festival, held in Torrevieja’s Parque Antonio Soria, has been a major event since its inception in 2009.

It has raised funds and awareness for cancer, particularly focusing on helping local individuals and patients.

Place Your Bid

To place a bid on these one-of-a-kind paintings, you can attend any of the pre-concert fundraising events, contact Garry directly via his Facebook page at facebook.com/garry.dutch, visit the Rock Against Cancer website at rockagainstcancer.es, or make your bid during the concert.

Rock Against Cancer is not just about music, it’s about making a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.

The festival has grown tremendously since its early days, now attracting well-known tribute bands from across Europe, all eager to support this meaningful cause.

Your bid on these paintings not only gives you the chance to own fantastic artwork but also helps provide practical help and support to those battling cancer and their families.