By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 12:28 • 1 minute read

Sails, spirits, and soirees: RNATB offer a Trafalgar Night gala to remember. Image: RNATB / Facebook.

The Royal Naval Association Torrevieja Branch (RNATB) is excited to announce its Once a Year Gala Evening.

This formal Trafalgar Night soiree, open to all civilians, military, and ex-military personnel, will be held on 21st October 2024 in celebration of the great British hero, Lord Horatio Nelson.

The evening will start at 6:00.PM with a Cava Reception accompanied by a selection of British Naval music.

Heart of Oak

Attendees can enjoy the parade of numerous flags to the stirring sounds of “Heart of Oak.”

The night will continue with a sumptuous three-course meal, complemented by ample wine, beer, or soft drinks, and toasts with port.

Entertainment will be provided by guitarist and singer Rea Daniel, who will perform hits from the 60s, 70s, and 80s, perfect for dancing or singing along.

Auction & Raffle

The event also includes an auction and a raffle with various prizes.

Attendees are encouraged to take photos in their finest attire.

The gala will take place at the La Laguna Hotel, Avenida Antonio Quesada 53, Ciudad Quesada.

Book Your Tickets

Tickets are priced at €60 per person, which covers all the evening’s activities and amenities.

The hotel is offering a 15 per cent discount on overnight room rates for guests.

For more information about a night to remember or to book your tickets, contact Assistant Social Secretary, Amanda Clancy, via email at AsstSocialSecRNATB@gmail.com.

Would You Like to Know More?

The Royal Naval Association (RNA) offers free membership and is a registered UK charity.

While originally established for Royal Naval personnel, the RNA welcomes serving or retired military Veterans and civilians alike.

Diverse Membership

The Torrevieja branch (RNATB) boasts a diverse membership, embracing camaraderie, loyalty, patriotism, and unity and organises various social events for members to enjoy.

If you’re interested in joining or learning more about RNATB, they hold meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 5:00 PM at the Lakeview Bar & Restaurant

Alternatively, you can reach out to Tony Jenkins via email at ChairmanRNATB@Gmail.com, by phone at (+34) 693866709, or via WhatsApp at (+44) 70576117222.