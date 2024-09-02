Summer Heatwave Spills into September

By Eleanor EWN • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 8:52 • 2 minutes read

Summer weather brings joy but also discomfort to many. Credit: Shutterstock.

The scorching summer of 2024 has just concluded, but Europe is still sweltering under a persistent heatwave.

As September begins, a vast heat dome continues to grip much of the continent, showing no signs of abating. The first day of the month shattered numerous temperature records, and the days ahead are expected to challenge all-time highs for the start of autumn.

You may have thought that September would bring relief from the sweltering temperatures experienced by much of Europe this summer. However, the heatwave gripping Europe is far from over. According to global weather models, many southern countries will continue to see daytime temperatures exceed 35°C. This is particularly bad news for people who work outside, the elderly, and low-income households. Recently it’s been shown that the poor suffer the most in heatwaves.

Throughout early September, temperatures across Europe will remain well above average. Central Europe, Italy, and the Balkan peninsula are expected to experience the most extreme heat. This unseasonably warm weather is forecast to persist for at least another week.

August 2024 ended with a significant heatwave that affected the southern half of Europe, parts of France, central Europe, and the Balkan peninsula. Following July, August also concluded as a record-breaking month. Temperatures have repeatedly soared into the mid to upper-30s, and this trend is expected to continue into the first few days of September.

The general consensus among weather models suggests that the first 10 days of September will be significantly warmer than normal for much of Europe.

September starts with new monthly records across central Europe

The heatwave gripping Europe has continued to shatter records. In recent days, daily temperature records have been broken across southern and central Europe. While late August typically marks the beginning of summer’s decline, 2024 has been an exception. Temperatures remain exceptionally high as we enter autumn.

Yesterday, Sunday, September 1st, was a particularly remarkable day. Hundreds of weather stations across central Europe broke their all-time high September temperature records. Dozens of records were set in countries such as Germany, Czechia, Poland, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, and Hungary.

Do You Remember Summers Being this Hot?

