By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 17:17 • 2 minutes read

Second Best Beach Worldwide Image: Shutterstock/ Gerardo onandia

THE British publication, The Telegraph, has ranked Calblanque Beach in the Region of Murcia as the second-best beach in the world!

How Spain’s Hidden Gem Made the Top 2

The selection criteria focused on factors like marine life diversity, pristine condition, and overall conservation efforts. Of course, beach preferences are highly subjective and vary greatly from person to person. Still, The Telegraph aimed to objectively highlight the world’s top beaches based on beauty, water quality, accessibility, and conservation.

Spain’s Stunning Calblanque: A Global Sensation

While Indonesia’s Nihiwatu Beach clinched the top spot for its crystal-clear waters and untouched natural surroundings, the real surprise was Calblanque’s impressive second-place finish. Located in the Calblanque Regional Park, this hidden gem is one of the Mediterranean’s most unspoiled coastal areas, featuring stunning spots like Playa Larga and Playa del Negrete, perfect for those seeking a true connection with nature.

Other Spanish Beaches Making Waves Globally

Spain had other notable mentions as well, with San Sebastián’s La Concha Beach and Mallorca’s Cala Tuent recognised for their unique atmospheres and hidden beauty. These rankings showcase the rich diversity and natural charm of Spain’s coastlines, offering something special for every beach lover.

Explore More Stunning Beaches in the Region of Murcia

While Calblanque Beach has earned its place as a top global destination, the Region of Murcia is home to several other breathtaking beaches worth discovering. Here are a few more coastal gems to check out:

Playa de Calabardina: Located in the charming town of Águilas, Playa de Calabardina is known for its clean, inviting waters and scenic surroundings. The beach is ideal for those looking to escape the crowds and enjoy a more tranquil experience.

Playas de la Mar Menor: Located along the serene Mar Menor lagoon, this beach offers calm, shallow waters perfect for families and water sports enthusiasts. Its warm, salt-rich waters are renowned for their therapeutic properties.

Playa de Cala Reona: Situated near the picturesque town of La Manga del Mar Menor, Playa de Cala Reona is a tranquil spot with crystal-clear waters and a serene atmosphere. It’s perfect for those seeking a quiet retreat from the more crowded beaches.

Playa de la Isla Plana: Isla Plana Beach is known for its picturesque setting and calm waters, ideal for swimming and family outings. The beach offers a relaxed environment with beautiful views of the surrounding coastline.

