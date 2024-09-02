By Letara Draghia • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 21:41 • 1 minute read

Lidl. Credit: X.

In a surprising yet savvy move, German supermarket chain Lidl has stepped into the dating scene in Spain, following the viral success of a similar trend at rival Mercadona.

Those who are seeking love now have a new option to consider, thanks to Lidl’s playful campaign aimed at turning grocery shopping into a potential matchmaking experience.

Wink at watermelons

Lidl’s campaign, titled “La Hora del Amor” (The Hour of Love), encourages singles to visit its stores between 6 pm and 7 pm, with a unique twist: instead of the upside-down pineapple used at Mercadona, Lidl suggests placing a watermelon in your trolley.

The company advises hopeful romantics to subtly bump their watermelon-laden trolleys into another shopper’s as a sign of interest.

This campaign closely follows the viral phenomenon that took off at Mercadona – nicknamed “Tinder-Dona” – where shoppers were encouraged to signal their availability by placing an upside-down pineapple in their trolley between 7 pm and 8 pm. Lidl’s alternative time slot provides a second chance for those who might not have had success at Mercadona.

In addition to the chance to find a partner, Lidl is offering special promotions during La Hora del Amor. Shoppers who visit the store during this time can enjoy discounts, including a 10 per cent reduction on the price of watermelons – whether they find love or not.