Too bright for star gazers

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 17:08 • 1 minute read

Sky not dark enough. Credit: Astrolab

The Astrolab observatory in Sierra de las Nieves has had to close down because Marbella is too bright.

The Malaga-based Astrolab astronomical observatory has had no other option but to close down directly due to increasing light pollution from surrounding towns and cities, such as nearby Marbella. When the lab first started up in 2014, it gave perfect views of the night sky and lent itself as the ideal situation for observing the Cosmos.

Increased tourism, urban expansion and floodlights impeded Astrolab

Based in the mountain village of Yunquera, the organisation claims that increasing lights in the village itself, coupled with general light produced from further afield has seriously diminished the centre’s ability to operate, something they speculate is partly down to the massive increase in tourism. Another reason they suggest is the use of high-powered halogen lights used in sports facilities and stadiums as well as extra street lighting from the expanding development of Yunquera has made their work impossible.

The owners of Astrolab maintain that they have tried to speak with the council about adapting the lighting to the Andalusian regulations for the protection of the sky, although they claim that all of their proposals have fallen on deaf ears.

Despite the closure in Yunquera, AstroLab promises that they will continue to offer astronomical observation activities with telescopes in the natural environment of the Sierra de las Nieves National Park and have not ruled out opening a new centre further inland.