Updated Marbella online

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 21:11
• 1 minute read
Faster online services for Marbella
Credit: RerF_Studio - Shutterstock
Marbella invests 1.3 million in smart networks and strengthening cybersecurity. The City Council has been arguing for improvements of technological infrastructures over the last year.
Marbella council has set aside €1.3 million for updating its IT systems including smart networks and cyber security. A digital overhaul has been on the cards for a long time, according to mayor Ángeles Muñoz, as well as ‘adapting to the demands of an increasingly connected society.’
The budget for cyber security updates alone has been €308,000, which Muñoz explains by saying ‘entities and administrations are constantly and repeatedly attacked, so in a globalised world like ours, maintaining security requires a great effort.’ She went on to explain that ‘we have incorporated computer tools to improve surveillance, prevention, detection, analysis and response services, such as the supply and installation of electronic perimeter protection equipment, or the deployment of the tools of the National Cryptologic Centre.’
In addition, the council’s data processing centre has been updated with an investment of almost €165,000, a sigh of relief for any resident who has tried using their online platform, quadrupling its processing capacity.
The other massive investment has been in ‘smart networks’, with an investment of more than €130,000 in making local networks more stable with the installation of more than 150 intelligent interconnection devices that ensure efficient and smooth data transmission and the deployment of a thousand latest generation terminals.
