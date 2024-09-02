By Anna Ellis • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 13:46 • 1 minute read

Valencian Community to boost tourism with global promotions. Image: Generalitat Valenciana / Innovación, Industria, Comercio y Turismo.

In the last four months of 2024, the Valencian Community will intensify its tourism promotion with a robust schedule of activities designed to boost its visibility and appeal.

These efforts include participation in various events targeting both national and European markets, as well as emerging markets like the United States and China.

Spain Sustainability Day

One major highlight is the Spain Sustainability Day in New York on September 25, where the Valencian Community will showcase its commitment to sustainable tourism practices.

Additionally, Costa Blanca tourism will be present at the USTOA Convention in Florida from December 9 to 13, presenting the region at this prominent American tour operator event.

In China, the Valencian Community will be featured at the CITM fair in Shanghai from November 14 to 17.

The promotional calendar also includes significant events in Europe.

European Events

The Valencian Community will participate in the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, the largest tourism fair in the UK.

Other key events include IBTM in Barcelona, which focuses on MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism, and IGTM in Lisbon, dedicated to golf tourism.

Further promotional activities involve a destination presentation in Munich in November and participation in A Night with the Stars organized by Jet2 in Leeds in December.

National Promotion

On the national front, the Valencian Community will be showcased at the Turespaña convention in Tenerife in October, the Valencia Boat Show, the BIME fair in Bilbao, the Fira de Tots Sants in Cocentaina, Mediterránea Gastrónoma, and the Intur tourism event in Valladolid.