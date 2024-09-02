Wacky Races and petrolheads

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 13:24 • 1 minute read

Soapbox racing Credit: Tommy Larey - Shutterstock

Thrills, spills and crazy crashes, the ‘Locos por la Gasolina’ motorcycle club alongside the Casabermeja council, have organised its yearly soapbox race challenge being held in the hilly village of Casabermeja, 25 minutes drive from Malaga.

Anyone can enter who has a soapbox car as long as safety gear is worn and the vehicle has no engine or other form of propulsion other than gravity itself. Many of us have been fans of the Red Bull Soapbox races broadcast in TV from sites around the world, and keeping our fingers crossed that the racers will actually make it to the end of the racetrack without crashing into a hay bale.

This is the same concept as local people come up with weird and wacky soapbox car designs in the hope they will be faster and more in control than the other competitors. The council has designated a street for the racecourse full of twists and turns and ramps to jump over.

The race takes place on Saturday afternoon, September 7 in Casabermeja, Malaga. The event coincides with another, noisier event – ‘Loca Moto Loco’, organised by ‘Locos por la Gasolina’ – a massive motorcycle meet with riders of motorcycles of all shapes, sizes and vintages. They are starting out from Venta Bakanan in Churriana and making their way through the twisty mountain roads to see the soapbox race in Casabermeja. A noisy and fun day out for petrolheads to see petrol-free car racing.