Water cuts Pizarra

By Adam Woodward • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 16:37 • 1 minute read

Water to be cut off Photo: Shutterstock

Pizarra council warns that it will have to enforce water cuts if households do not reduce their consumption with immediate effect.

The Pizarra Town Council has warned that days of excessive consumption have been detected, which have exhausted more than 30% of stored supplies. The little Malaga provincial town, with less than 10,000 inhabitants in the Guardalhorce Valley, has warned that it could make scheduled cuts in the water supply if the population does not get on board with cutting down on water consumption, and meeting the target of around 20% per household set by local authorities.

Recent days of heavy consumption of water

They have warned that days of excessive consumption have been detected, which have exhausted more than 30% of what is stored in municipal tanks, and are bringing this fact to the attention of local residents and that they must make a significant effort to save water, which is becoming worryingly scarce.

After a few days of system failures in which water supply cuts had occurred, the Town Council reported that the general service was fully reestablished, although the mayor, Félix Lozano, specified that there could be some drops in pressure in specific neighbourhoods. Pizarra council has made a call to moderate water consumption and has launched the campaign ‘Every drop counts’.