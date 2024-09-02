Welterweight Warns McGregor About Title Shot

By Eleanor EWN • Published: 02 Sep 2024 • 19:35 • 1 minute read

Conor McGregor's UFC journey may be more complicated than he hoped. Credit: Shutterstock.

A leading UFC welterweight contender has cautioned Conor McGregor that a single victory may not be enough to secure a world title fight.

Conor McGregor, once a dual-weight champion, has faced challenges in regaining his former form. After a three-year hiatus due to a broken leg, he’s now focused on the welterweight division, aiming to build on his previous two wins and one loss. Despite his star power, a quick path to a title shot may not be guaranteed.

Conor McGregor warned he won’t be given ‘unfair’ world title fight

Shavkat Rakhmonov, currently ranked third in the welterweight division, is a potential contender for the title held by Belal Muhammad. While Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman, former champions, are also in the mix, Rakhmonov’s impressive record makes him a strong contender.

However, the possibility of Conor McGregor’s return and a potential upset victory could influence the title picture. Rakhmonov, speaking with MMAFighting, dismissed this possibility, stating that it wouldn’t be fair based on his own accomplishments.

“To be honest, I don’t even think about when’s Conor going to fight or when he’s going to be ready,” he claimed. “I don’t think about all that”.

“He’s been getting ready to fight for a long time but hasn’t [been] able to do that yet… I don’t even think about him winning this one fight in three years is gonna do something”.

“I understand he’s a big star, but in my head, I don’t see it being possible, you know. I think UFC is the most fair organisation, so I believe they’re gonna do everything right”.

Conor McGregor return announcement teased as Dana White promises news

Conor McGregor’s chances of returning to the UFC in December are looking increasingly promising. After previously being uncertain, UFC President Dana White has now expressed interest in the fight.

McGregor has publicly campaigned for a December fight, having withdrawn from his July matchup with Michael Chandler due to a broken toe. White’s recent comments suggest that a return is imminent.

In a recent Instagram live video, White hinted at upcoming news regarding McGregor’s comeback. He stated, “We talked about Conor today. We got Conor news coming up.”