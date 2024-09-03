By Harry Sinclair • Published: 03 Sep 2024 • 17:28 • 1 minute read

Earthquakes have been felt frequently through the summer months in Almeria Credit: National Geographic Institute

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 was felt across a dozen municipalities in Almeria and Granada, with its epicentre in Adra, Almeria.

According to the National Geographic Institute website, consulted by Europa Press, the 3.4 magnitude earthquake was felt at 10:25 am on Monday, September 2, in Adra, Almeria, and took place at a depth of five kilometres.

The tremor was also felt with varying degrees of intensity in other areas of the province, as well as in the province of Granada.

In the province of Almeria, the earthquake was felt with intensity III in the municipalities of Balanegra and Berja.

In other areas of the same province, the earthquake was felt with intensity II, including in Roquetas de Mar, Dahlias and El Ejido.

The same earthquake even reached the province of Granada, with the same intensity II in the towns of Albolete, Albuñol, Alfacar, Guejar Sierra, Motril and Ugijar.

Referring to the Modified Mercalli intensity scale, an earthquake of intensity III is felt quite noticeably by people indoors, especially on upper floors of buildings, whereas an earthquake of intensity II is felt only by a few people at rest, especially on upper floors of buildings.

