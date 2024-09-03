Artsenal Inoxis autumn exhibition, Alhaurín

By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Sep 2024 • 11:03 • 1 minute read

The gallery space. Credit: Irie Town - Artsenal Inoxis

The weird and wonderful world of Artsenal Inoxis art gallery and workshop reopens its doors this September for lovers of art, music, socialising and all things creative.

To celebrate, Saturday, September 7 sees the inauguration of their eagerly-awaited Autumn 2024 Exhibition with a host of artists exhibiting a their wide-ranging styles, skills and imaginations.

Marbella painter, Alonso Flores, freshly returning from his New York show, will be showing some of his latest works. There will be ‘Ghost Trees’ based on the theme of rebirth after the fire (a reference to the Sierra de Mijas fires), by Alhaurín-based photographer Suzy Corby. From Alora, the hyperrealist Natalia Haupt; the ink on metal plate creations of Julia Holtmann; a mural formed of 40 pieces by Aline Bay Flecchia; sculpture in metal by resident artist Robert Heidegger; Chandy Haggett’s silkscreen prints; the wonderfully whimsical paintings and drawings by Entegux and Antonio Hernandez’s bronze sculptures.

The exhibition opening events are always a big deal in Alhaurín el Grande and an excellent chance to meet the artists and chat with other fans of creativity. There is a bar and live music from Leon. The exhibition itself is on from September 7 until November 22 at Artsenal Inoxis art gallery, Camino de la Reina 3, Alhaurín el Grande.