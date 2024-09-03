Axarquia events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 03 Sep 2024 • 18:56 • 4 minutes read

End of Summer Picnic

ATTENTION animal lovers! The Under Dog, a dedicated animal rescue service for forgotten and more challenging cats and dogs, needs your help! Join them for a fantastic End of Summer Picnic on the beach to raise funds for their furry friends.

Celebrate the cooler weather on Saturday, September 21, from 7 pm at Torre del Mar beachfront, between Chiringuito Sirena and Chiringuito Estrella. Expect delicious burritos, refreshing sangria, tasty cupcakes, nibbles, and soft drinks. Plus, there will be games and lots of fun!

Tickets are only €15, and spaces are limited, so act fast! All proceeds go directly to The Under Dog to support their incredible work with animals in need.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enjoy a beach evening while making a difference. To secure your spot, call 711 031 414 for more information. Let’s help these underdogs together!

Wine Wonderland in Moclinejo

This Sunday, September 8, Moclinejo is gearing up for its XXIV Viñeros Festival (Winemakers’ Festival), a lively event dedicated to the generations that have kept the cherished Moscatel grape alive in the Axarquía region. The festival is packed with activities that showcase local traditions and delicious treats.

The day kicks off at 11:00 am with a special mass, featuring local choirs, musicians, and bands. At 12:30 pm, Malaga’s own Javier Ojeda will give the festival’s opening speech. Then, a vibrant parade with the Panda de Verdiales de Moclinejo, a local group, will lead visitors to the traditional wine press, where they can watch the grape pressing process up close.

Food enthusiasts can enjoy a communal paella at 3:30 pm, followed by homemade borrachuelos (sweet pastries) later in the afternoon. The schedule also includes wine and grape tastings, art exhibitions, folk dancing, and much more.

Mayor Antonio Muñoz invites everyone to explore Moclinejo, its pretty white-washed streets, and the exceptional Moscatel wine that has received international acclaim. Don’t miss this chance to taste local traditions and celebrate with the community!

Frigiliana Art Route

FRIGILIANA is set to dazzle art lovers once again with its 8th Art Route, turning the town into a vibrant, open-air gallery from October 4 to 6! Wander through the charming streets as you explore 35 unique locations showcasing the works of 60 talented artists from 12 different nationalities. From traditional paintings and sculptures to innovative mediums like processed palm shields, there’s something to spark everyone’s imagination.

This year, don’t miss the chance to meet the artists behind the masterpieces and dive deeper into their creative processes. You can also roll up your sleeves and join drawing workshops with guest artist Pedro Moyano, or enjoy live silk painting demos by Daiana Bruno and watercolour workshops with Julieta Aytas.

Mark your calendar for three days filled with art, creativity, and fun! The Frigiliana Art Route runs daily from 11 am to 2 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm. See you there! For more details, contact: rutadelartefrigiliana@gmail.com

September Sunsets in Velez-Malaga

VELEZ-MALAGA is set to dazzle this September with a new cultural initiative that combines stunning sunsets and live music. Every Friday, the Centro Histórico Delegation is hosting ‘Atardeceres en Vélez: Música y Puestas de Sol,’ (Sunsets in Vélez: Music and Sunset Views) an event designed to blend soulful tunes with the breathtaking views from the city’s most picturesque spots.

Kicking off on September 6, the series will start at the La Charca viewpoint at 8 pm, featuring the melodic voice of Miguel Ángel Fernández. The fun continues on September 13 at the Muralla viewpoint with the carnival quartet ‘Los 4 Acordes,’ and wraps up on September 20 at the Cerro Esplanade with soulful jazz from ‘Iris Oboe.’

Juan Fernández Olmo, the local councillor, stated that these aren’t formal concerts. Instead, they’re meant to be intimate, spontaneous performances that enhance the magical sunset experience. This initiative follows the recent success of ‘Noche en Vela,’ (Candlelight Night) aiming to keep the city vibrant and culturally alive. So, grab a spot at one of the scenic viewpoints and enjoy a Friday evening with great music and beautiful sunsets!

Axarquia Animal Rescue Dog Show

LOOKING for a fun day out while supporting a great cause? Mark your calendar for Sunday, October 27, as Axarquia Animal Rescue (AAR) hosts a fabulous Dog Show and Market at Puerto Niza Restaurante, located at N-340 km 263, 7, 29790 Benajarafe, Malaga.

The event kicks off with 11 dog show classes, featuring light-hearted competitions like ‘Waggiest Tail,’ ‘Best Rescue,’ and ‘Best Paw Shake.’ Entry to each class is just €2, or you can enter three classes for €5—so why not let your furry friend strut their stuff?

While enjoying the show, browse a variety of market stalls and try your luck with the raffle and auction. Food and drinks will be available from the bar, ensuring a full day of entertainment for everyone. There’s also convenient parking right in front of the venue.

Don’t miss this fun-filled day that supports animal rescue and re-homing efforts! For more information, email axarquia-rescue@hotmail.com. See you there!

Summer Fair in Torrox

GET ready for a fantastic time at the Summer Fair hosted by Torrox Hub this Saturday, September 7, from 10 am to 2 pm! The event will be buzzing with activity, featuring a variety of craft stalls, a Table Top Sale, and a Bric-a-Brac section where you might find some hidden gems. Jewellery lovers will be thrilled with the unique pieces on offer.

The day’s highlight is a raffle with exciting prizes to be won! All proceeds from the fair will benefit the Community Pantry, which provides essential support to those in need within our community. So, come down to Avenida del Peñoncillo 13, Torrox Costa, for a fun-filled day of shopping and community spirit. Your participation helps make a difference! See you there!

