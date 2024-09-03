Circus Magnifique at Cazbah

By Adam Woodward •
Updated: 03 Sep 2024
Moulin Rouge performance with fire dancers at the Cazbah Live Lounge
Credit: Shuterstock
The Cazbah Live Lounge in La Cala de Mijas presents a spectacular night of music and dance with its Circus Magnifique Night on Saturday, September 7.
Step right up, ladies and gents, for an evening of pure spectacle and wonder! Join The Cazbah Live Lounge team for the Circus Magnifique, featuring not just one, but two sensational shows – ‘The Greatest Showman’ and ‘Moulin Rouge.’
The organisers say to come prepared to be dazzled by the breathtaking performances and captivated by the enchanting stories, all brought to the audience by the fantastic Cazbah Production Team. There will music, song, dance, acrobatics, a fire breather and a fire dancer to wow the audience.
The entry fee is €15 on Saturday, September 7. Advanced bookings can be made by calling or sending a WhatsApp to 602 535 710. The Cazbah Live Lounge is located in Avenida de Rota, La Cala de Mijas.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
