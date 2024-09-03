Comedy classes, Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Sep 2024 • 12:27 • 1 minute read

Nik Coppin, comedian. Credit: Stand-up comedy Spain

Meet new fun people, boost your self-confidence and have a laugh. What better objectives can there be for a new post-summer season?

How about giving stand-up comedy a go? There’s a two-day beginners comedy course in Estepona that will give you all the tools you need to get you started as a stand-up comedian, improve your self-confidence and perfect your public speaking.

The course looks at ways of coming up with material, how to structure and edit your writing and how to connect with and perform to an audience. At the end of the course you’ll have the option to perform in a showcase in front of a live audience with your new stand-up set. So whether you want to be the next big thing in comedy or impress everyone at your next company meeting, this course will give you the skills you need to set you on your journey. Students will also be treated to a few funny anecdotes of your tutor’s trekking around the world with his idiosyncratic, distinctive style of doing things.

Professional stand-up comedian tutor

Your tutor on the course will be Nik Coppin, an internationally renowned professional stand-up comedian and producer, who over the last 20 years has performed with the likes of Michael McIntyre, Sarah Millican, Jimmy Carr, Mickey Flanagan, Reginald D Hunter and Henning Wehn. As well being a regular at many of the major comedy fringes and festivals such as Edinburgh, Adelaide, Perth and Brighton.

The next course is being held at Avenida Luis Braille, Estepona on Monday, October 14, from 6pm to 9.30pm, Tuesday, October 15, from 6pm to 9.30pm, with an optional showcasing of what you’ve learnt on Wednesday 16 at 8.30pm. Inscriptions are selling out fast and can be booked on eventbrite.co.uk for €85.