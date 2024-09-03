By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Sep 2024 • 13:10 • 2 minutes read

Cycling paradise: Cycological - the Costa Blanca candy store for big kids.

Cyclogical’s new home is an amazing candy store for big kids a cycling paradise under one roof and all on one level now.

Cyclogical, the number one cycle superstore based in Ciudad Quesada on the Costa Blanca, is thrilled to announce its move to a new and expansive location.

This exciting transition marks a new chapter for the store, which has been a cornerstone of the cycling community in the Costa Blanca region for over 18 years and now has its own dedicated parking area for customers to drop off and pick the trusty steads.

A Comprehensive Cycling Experience

Located at Calle. el Ancla, 12B, Quesada, the revamped premises offer an all-encompassing cycling experience.

From the moment you step inside, you’ll be greeted by an impressive array of bikes, accessories, and clothing – everything a cycling enthusiast could desire!

Catering to Every Cyclist

Cyclogical prides itself on being a family-run business that caters to cyclists of all types, from beginners to seasoned pros.

With a stock of over 350 new and used cycles, the shop ensures that there’s a perfect fit for every rider, regardless of age, height, or weight.

And if you don’t find exactly what you’re looking for, don’t worry, Cyclogical can typically source it within 2-5 working days.

Premier Bike Hire Services

Beyond sales, Cyclogical offers comprehensive bike hire services. Whether you need a bike for a day, a week, or even a month, they can tailor rental periods to meet your needs.

The store’s commitment to quality extends to its rental fleet, which includes top-of-the-range Full Carbon Fibre Pinarello road bikes and Pinarello E-Road bikes.

All hire bikes undergo meticulous cleaning, maintenance, and servicing by their qualified team, ensuring that each ride is smooth and enjoyable.

Diverse E-Bike and Bike Options

For those interested in E-Bikes, Cycological offers Lapierre Urbans equipped with Bosch Motors, Shimano gearing, and Hydraulic Disc brakes.

Their selection also features Hybrid and Mountain bikes from Lapierre and Head, ensuring a range of options for every cycling preference.

Accessory and Repair Excellence

Cyclogical’s new location also boasts an extensive range of cycle accessories from renowned brands such as Shimano, XLC, Spiuk, Gaerne, and more.

Their professional custom-build workshop is staffed by Shimano, Bosch, and Fazua certified technicians, and is equipped to handle all types of bike repairs and maintenance.

Visit the New Store

To experience the new Cyclogical store and all it has to offer, visit them at Calle El Ancla 12B, Ciudad Quesada, phone at (+34) 637487377 or email enquiries@cyclogicalcostablanca.com.

Whether you’re looking to purchase, rent, or simply explore, Cyclogical’s new premises promise a premier destination for all cycling needs.

The Benefits of Cycling

Cycling is not just a mode of transport but a pathway to improved health and well-being.

Regular cycling enhances cardiovascular health, reduces stress and depression, and boosts self-esteem.

In addition to its health benefits, cycling is an economical choice compared to driving and eliminates parking issues and saves on fuel and road tax.

So, embrace the joy of cycling and remember to “Get On Yer Bike!” for health, happiness, and a sustainable lifestyle.