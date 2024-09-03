Evening in family, Torremolinos

By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Sep 2024 • 15:57 • 1 minute read

Family fun day in Torremolinos. Euro Weekly News.

As a prelude to the San Miguel 2024 Fiesta in Torremolinos, the Parque de la Bateria plays host to a family focused evening with classical music and games for kids.

Visitors will be able to enjoy the concert ‘Al-Andalus Cello Ensemble’ in which classical musicians will perform great hits from children’s films and for all audiences, a fun way to encourage the little ones to get into Classical music and encourage them to take up an instrument themselves.

Fun activities and games for all the family will be organised by Ludoteca Laberinto in which kids and their families will be able to enjoy enjoyable activities together. The party will end with the ‘Keepy Uppy’ activity with Bluey, bingo and family games. Access is free and open to the public at the Parque de la Bateria, Decano Antonio Seoane, Torremolinos.