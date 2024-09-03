Footprint free rail travel

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 03 Sep 2024 • 20:20 • 1 minute read

Photo of a train travelling through a picturesque area. Photo Credit: Shutterstock

German train company Stadler Rail is no stranger to innovation and continues to make ground breaking developments in the rail industry.

Earlier this year the company broke a Guinness World Record when it successfully created the world´s first all-hydrogen train. Since then, during the months that have followed, Stadler has gone on to develop an entire fleet of hydrogen or battery powered train cars designed to be used for branch rail services.

The company originally gained prestige for its iconic Stadler RS1 Railbus, which was an instant success when it arrived on railway tracks back in 1996. A unique aesthetic, combined with the fact that it was one of the original trains designed to run on either diesel or biodiesel (made from rape seed oil) resulted in the RS1 being widely used in both Germany and Czechia. There are currently around 500 of this particular model in circulation, however, inevitably these older trains are beginning to show wear and tear.

Reducing the carbon footprint of rail travel

Stadler Rail consequently made the decision to research even more modern methods, and the RS Zero was born, the first train ever which can run either on electricity or hydrogen power, and emits no CO2. The RS Zero has been designed to be light-weight and therefore suitable for smaller rail lines, which connect with the wider rail system. With 38% of rail lines across Germany still not adapted for electric trains, the RS Zero, when run on hydrogen, will be a valuable asset to rail travel. The battery powered trains can also hook up to overhead cables for power, making the train an adaptable asset to the railway industry.