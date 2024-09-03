By Adam Woodward • Updated: 03 Sep 2024 • 12:14 • 1 minute read

Illustration Exhibition, Torremolinos, Euro Weekly News. Credit Ayuntamiento Torremolinos

Exhibition of some of the greatest illustrators from around the World in Torremolinos from September to October.

The show, being held at the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre, includes works by illustrators of children’s books, Marvel comics and advertisements. Comprised of around 70 works, the show is aimed at introducing visitors to the different uses and purposes of illustrations. Each of the participating artists has a completely different style. The focus ranges from illustrating children’s books or stories to comics, including advertising illustrations.

From advertising illustrations to Marvel comics

Artists featured include José Luis Ocaña, Cristina Peláez or Natacha Bustos, and Antonio Alés, a specialist in advertising, and a section dedicated to comics by the local artist Blas Santana and the great illustrator and Marvel collaborator, Natacha Bustos.

The exhibition is on from September 2 until end of October the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. Opening hours are Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm and Saturdays from 9am to 2pm. Entry is free.