By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Sep 2024 • 14:02 • 1 minute read

Karen Brady talking to Euro Weekly News. Credit: Karen Brady

La Cala de Mijas-based writer, Karen Brady is on the cusp of publishing her fifth novel, ‘Where’s the Money?’ And it is full of the character of the Costa del Sol.

A seasoned world traveller, influenced by her surroundings, Karen finds inspiration in unexpected places. In the case of her latest novel, the idea came from a conversation about stories in a newspaper with a friend. Set in Marbella, ‘Where’s the Money?’ is a tale of intrigue and mystery, of overcoming adversity at a point when all hope appears to have been lost.

Bonnie, and her sister, both ex-nurses meet two well-to-do men with less than transparent business links. When the men’s careers take off, the sisters decide to move with them to Marbella. The sisters, now embarking on an idyllic life, are chilling out together in their infinity pool when the police show up to break the news that their men had been killed in a terrible car accident.

Karen Brady explores triumph over adversity

Karen Brady explained to the Euro Weekly News that all her novels come in different ‘flavours.’ She writes in multiple genres, but they all share a common theme of triumph over adversity offering second chances. None are romantic stories, but if there is one thing that they share in common, it is about a journey and about changing tack to achieve triumph over adversity.

The stories also inevitably contain a great deal of Karen’s own experiences and observations from life, a life and career that took her around the globe via Dubai, Nicaragua, Bali, Ireland, Thailand, San Diego, and now to Spain. She absorbs all the culture around her wherever she is, the food, the people, the buzz. Now settled and writing in the Costa del Sol and putting the finishing touches to her latest mystery suspense thriller, ’Where’s the Money?’, she enjoys life here, the walking, arranging ladies lunches when not writing, and finds inspiration all around her.

A date has yet to be set for the book launch, her first ever, but we know it will be in La Cala de Mijas in October.