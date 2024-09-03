By Anna Ellis •
Published: 03 Sep 2024 • 11:40
Lights, camera, Aspe! Costa Blanca town becomes a Netflix star. Image: Ayuntamiento de Aspe.
Aspe has once again become a point of reference for the film industry.
The town has been chosen as the setting for the second season of the series Nero, produced by the streaming platform Netflix.
This filming, which puts Aspe on the map of international productions, presents a unique opportunity for the town and underscores its potential as a prime filming destination.
The mayor of Aspe, Antonio Puerto, emphasised the significance of this event, stating that “placing Aspe on the cinematographic map is a significant achievement that not only showcases our heritage but also has the potential to attract future film projects to the town.”
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
