By Adam Woodward • Updated: 03 Sep 2024 • 21:09 • 2 minutes read

Magic Mod, Euro Weekly News Credit: Magic Mod

He’s Rock n’ Roll’s favourite magician. He’s played for Paul Weller, Liam Gallagher, Ronnie Wood, Gary Shail & Phil Daniels and more, he’s performed for and toured with the best.

The Magic Mod, AKA Ben Taylor, is returning for a second time in 6 months for a mini tour of the South of Spain and very kindly gave up some of his magic time for an interview with the Euro Weekly News. Over the phone, he reads out his tour dates to me, understandably fumbling over the pronunciation of Benalmadena and Torremolinos, like we all did, in his signature South London accent, yet excited to be returning to the Costa del Sol.

Does your magic show translate for Spanish audiences?

‘It does translate to Spanish. Magic is visual. After playing Spain in April, I remember looking at everyone’s faces and they were gobsmacked. In fact, I posted this photo on Facebook of the audience’s reactions. They were just as gobsmacked as any other audience. They might have struggled a little with my South London accent, but they got the magic just as well as anyone.’

Do you remember your first time on stage? What was it like?

‘My first gig was when I was pulled off Crawley Hight Street to play in some place where they were having some Vegas night and they got me to dress up as a magician. But I am a magician, I said. I may not look like a magician. If you can imagine Paul Weller, Tommy Cooper, Liam Gallagher and Paul Daniels all mixed together, that’s what I look like.’

Did you ever have a rough gig, or get heckled?

‘I get heckled all the time. I welcome it. When they see how quick I am at my comeback, they don’t bother again. But, that’s part of the fun. My shows are about fun. Everyone having a fun time. And I put a modern twist onto a classic magic tricks – I do a magic show how I want to see it done.’

Did you get an Oasis ticket?

‘Did I get an Oasis ticket? There’s a reason I’m called the Magic Mod. I got 4 for London and some for Manchester. No free tickets – Everyone was in the same boat. I really love Oasis, but my favourite band is the Jam.’

Apart from becoming a dad, what had been your best moment in life so far?

‘So many. Playing 3 nights with Paul Weller, Going on tour with Libertines. There were the 17 nights I did with the Brian Jonestown Massacre. But then, I became a member of the Magic Circle too. Then there was the time I scored a goal at Craven Cottage in a charity match. Maybe my best moment was playing the Barrowlands in Glasgow. That’s such an iconic venue. Or perhaps it will be next year when I play the Limelight in Belfast. That will be my biggest headline gig yet.’

Tell us about the Costa del Sol gigs.

‘They’re really intimate shows with a maximum of 50 people in the audience. I want everyone to feel part of the magic. The last one at Jolly Jacks sold out. It was packed.’

The Magic Mod, Rock ’n’ Roll’s favourite magician, is playing Minelli’s Cabaret Club in Benalmadena on October 3; Doyle’s Corner Bar, Torremolinos on October 4; Jolly Jacks, Fuengirola on October 5; and The Cazbah Lounge, La Cala de Mijas on October 6. Advance tickets are €20 from the venues, or €25 on the door.