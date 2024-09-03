By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Sep 2024 • 23:23 • 1 minute read

Marbella employment all year round, Euro Weekly News. Credit: Credit: Pressmaster - Shutterstock

The times of just seasonal incomes and employment are over, according to Marbella mayor, Ángeles Muñoz.

Muñoz spoke at a press conference after figures were coming in for the Summer and predictions for Marbella tourism for the rest of the year. The numbers pointed to employment and commercial activity extending well beyond August in the Costa del Sol city. She praised the high season in the city, which, as she was sure would ‘continue over a longer period.’

‘We are waiting to see the data from August, but we must highlight that the seasonality has ended and that therefore we can promote and extend a season that allows us to have the entire economic year in operation, the entire issue of employment and the number of jobs,’ said the mayor, adding that she expects ‘that the good data will continue.’

Foreign tourism up in Marbella

Marbella is facing an optimistic September and autumn. The foreign tourist market remains the strongest in Marbella with over 71% of the tourists who visited the city in July coming from abroad, with the two main source countries being the United Kingdom and the United States, a trend that has continued throughout August.

There was also ‘a notable increase in tourists from African countries, which has increased by 2,000 people compared to the previous year,’ according to the Councillor for Tourism Laura de Arce, speculating that the majority would have been from the Persian Gulf as the National Statistics institute does not collect such data on specific nationalities, many of whom do not adhere to traditional European holiday schedules.