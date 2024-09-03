By Letara Draghia • Published: 03 Sep 2024 • 14:08 • 2 minutes read

Low-emission zones in Catalan. Credit: Pixabay.

Starting this week, El Prat de Llobregat and Gava, two municipalities located just south of Barcelona, have introduced fines for vehicles that do not meet the new low emission zone (LEZ) standards.

The move is part of a broader effort to reduce air pollution across the region, impacting drivers who use these roads on weekdays.

Strict enforcement of low emission zones

From Monday to Friday, between 7 am and 8 pm, only vehicles that display the environmental stickers issued by Spain’s Directorate General for Traffic (DGT) will be permitted to drive within these zones. These stickers categorise vehicles based on their emissions, with blue, blue and green, green, and yellow labels indicating varying levels of environmental impact.

For those without a sticker, a temporary permit can be requested, allowing limited access to the zones without incurring fines. However, the penalties for non-compliance are steep, with fines reaching up to €200 on regular days, and up to €260 during periods of heightened pollution.

Gradual implementation of low-emission zones across the region

While the new rules are now in effect for cars and motorcycles, enforcement for vans, trucks and buses has been postponed until 2025. This phased approach allows businesses and larger vehicle operators time to adjust to the new regulations.

Nearby Viladecans is also set to begin enforcing its LEZ rules in the coming weeks, after a slight delay from the initial schedule. Additionally, Sant Boi de Llobregat and Cerdanyola del Valles will start issuing fines starting January 1, 2025, further expanding the network of low emission zones in the Barcelona metropolitan area.

How to check your vehicle’s status

To avoid fines, drivers can easily check whether their vehicle meets the emission standards required to enter these zones. This can be done online, where a simple search using the vehicle’s license plate number will reveal its environmental category.

Barcelona’s LEZ controversy

The introduction of these new LEZs comes in the wake of significant legal and regulatory shifts in Barcelona. The city established its own LEZ on January 1, 2020, but faced legal challenges that led to the Catalan High Court annulling the regulations in March 2022. The court cited insufficient studies on the impact of the LEZ and determined that the ordinance exceeded the city council’s jurisdiction. Additionally, the court found that the exclusion criteria for certain vehicle types were unclear.

As a result, Barcelona City Council was forced to cancel approximately 140,000 fines, amounting to a staggering €20.1 million, that had been imposed on drivers who violated the LEZ regulations.

Implications for expats in Barcelona

For expatriates living in the Barcelona area, especially those commuting to or through these towns, it’s crucial to stay informed about these changes. Understanding whether your vehicle qualifies for access to the LEZs can save you from hefty fines and ensure compliance with local regulations. This development also highlights the ongoing push for cleaner air in urban areas across Europe, reflecting a growing trend that may influence other regions.