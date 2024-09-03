Participating in Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Sep 2024 • 9:42 • 1 minute read

Roadworks in Benalmadena Credit: Ayuntamiento de Benalmadena

Via an online forum, over 2,000 Benalmadena residents have contributed to suggestions for where to spend Benalmadena Council’s budget. Ideas put forward by the people included the remodelling of grass areas and improvements to sports and education facilities.

The initiative has been part of a scheme to get locals more involved in the town and its running. Headed by Councillor for Citizen Participation, María Luisa Robles, the process is now at a level of feasibility studies and the public should begin to see the changes they proposed take effect soon.

Ideas won’t be ‘forgotten in a bottom drawer’

Robles boasted a little by making reference to neighbouring councils that hadn’t yet brought in a similar plan when she said at a press conference, ‘despite the fact that these participatory budgets and the approach do not resemble those implemented by our neighbouring municipalities, we have taken the initiative again with this project so that these things would not be forgotten in the bottom drawer.’

She went on to highlight that already they have acted on the demands of the public in 87 different projects on streets and buildings to the tune of €17 million. One such project proposed was the repainting of Tomillar junior school as well as 8 other local schools.

She then invited the public to get involved in a Control and Monitoring Commission which will have final say over the proposed ideas.