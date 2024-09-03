Pink Party raises €1,530 for cancer charity

By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Sep 2024 • 14:29 • 1 minute read

Maria and Lola of AECC Coín branch with Karen and Lisa, organisers of the fundraiser. Credit: Karen & Lisa

A charity fundraising event organised by two expats in Coín raised just over €1,530 for cancer charity AECC (Asociación Española contra el Cáncer).

‘The End of Summer Pink Party’ was held last Friday at the Chiringuito Ania y Mayra in Cártama and saw more than 300 people attend. It’s the first such event organised by the two friends, and won’t be the last. Karen is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer and Lisa is a three-year survivor of breast cancer. Both wanted to give something back to the national charity, which has local branches throughout the Malaga province offering help to local patients.

AECC charity provides support and services to cancer patients

The AECC charity provides free services such as psychological support, workshops, help attending appointments, palliative care, physiotherapy during recovery and help with social security or disability payments.

The fundraiser included a raffle and t-shirt sale whilst rock band New Tricks kindly provided their time freely as entertainment. Meanwhile an anonymous donation to match the amount raised has also been made directly to the AECC in support of the event.