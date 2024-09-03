Speaking European – Joana Carvalhas

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 03 Sep 2024 • 8:59 • 1 minute read

Joana Carvalhas Credit: Joana Carvalhas

Joana has been chasing her passion for music across the world, moving from Portugal to Germany and Scotland.

As the third time´s the charm, she made her third move abroad this year, coming to Valencia to study at Berklee College of Music. Studying at such an international institution, Joana was pleased to find a welcoming and diverse community that extended to the entire city of Valencia.

Joana came from a town in Portugal just an hour away from Spain and found it to be “very similar” to home and said that the language was “easy to grasp” for Portuguese speakers. She highlighted that she immediately felt a sense of familiarity in Spain, describing it as an exceptionally “chill country.”

Alongside the weather and the cuisine, Joana said that unlike living in big cities like Berlin, she felt more “welcomed” in Valencia and could cheer herself up just by going outside and being around people, whenever she was feeling down. Being a talented violinist, she also appreciates Spanish culture and love for music and performance; “Audiences in Spain enjoy music more, they are more appreciative of shows.”

Having often visited Spain as a kid, Joana felt comfortable moving to Valencia without knowing anyone in the city and found friends of different nationalities within her first weeks in Spain. “What I like about Valencia is that there are many Spanish people and also many Europeans and Americans; it feels authentically diverse,” said Joana.

Soon starting her first year at Berklee, Joana has already been feeling “like a part” of the local community with memorable introductory events at her college and her exploration of a city that she believes will greatly “inspire and advance” her future.