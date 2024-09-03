The Chameleons of the Malaga mountains

By Adam Woodward • Published: 03 Sep 2024 • 17:56 • 1 minute read

Malaga chameleons reintroduced to mountains, Euro Weekly News. Credit: Diputación de Málaga

Chameleons are taking over the Montes de Málaga after more than 900 have been reintroduced to the mountain forests since 2011.

The common chameleons have been reintroduced into their natural habitat through a recovery programme and another five new pairs of specimens were released this Tuesday, September 3

The Chameleons had suffered injuries or dehydration

After their care and recovery at the Biodiversity Control Centre, they were realised into the wild on Monte San Antón and Camino de los Almendrales. Many had been rescued having suffered injuries or dehydration and needed to be cared for to ensure their survival. Another 4 couples that had been born in captivity were kept back until they gather enough strength to be left in the mountains.

Volunteers from a social media campaign helped release the chameleons

The release involved thirty volunteers who joined up for the project following a social media recruitment campaign. The painstaking selection of the precise site for the release of the chameleons took into consideration the climatic and environmental conditions of the forests. In this case, the aim was to reinforce existing populations by increasing both the number and the diversity and genetic variability of the species.

Experts from the Common Chameleon Recovery Center visited the enclave to assess the suitability of the spaces that could house common chameleon specimens and evaluate potential risks to them.

All specimens cared for at the Biodiversity Control Centre are provided by the Centre for the Recovery of Endangered Species (CREA) which focuses on the care of specimens injured or seized by the Local Police and environmental agents. They then work on the acclimatisation of recovered specimens prior to their reintroduction to the wild.