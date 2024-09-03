By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Sep 2024 • 8:34 • 1 minute read

Torrevieja & Alicante: Key players in booming market. Image: Comunitat Valenciana.

The trend of using digital platforms for short-stay accommodations is surging across Europe, with some destinations experiencing even faster growth.

In 2023, the coastal cities of Torrevieja and Alicante emerged as key players in this booming market.

Top Fifty

Torrevieja, a popular seaside destination, recorded nearly 1.3 million overnight stays through digital platforms, placing it within the top fifty European cities for short-stay accommodations.

Alicante, the capital of the province, attracted 1.9 million overnight stays, securing its spot among Europe’s most sought-after destinations for digital rentals.

Leading the Region

While Valencia, the capital of the Valencian Community, led the region with over 4.8 million overnight stays – a remarkable 30 per cent increase from the previous year – Torrevieja and Alicante’s growth underscores the rising appeal of the Alicante province.

The growth rate in Valencia, which surpassed the overall 21 per cent increase observed across the European Union, highlights the region’s increasing popularity.

Top-Tier Choices

While Valencia outpaced cities like Prague, Venice, and Berlin, Torrevieja and Alicante have firmly established themselves as top-tier choices for travellers seeking short-stay options.

Elche, though not within the top 150, also contributes to the region’s growing prominence, with over 251,000 overnight stays booked through digital platforms.