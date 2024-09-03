By Letara Draghia • Published: 03 Sep 2024 • 22:45 • 2 minutes read

Simonetta Bazzu's pasta-making class. Credit: Instagram.

In the ancient stone houses of Battista, a 400-year-old ghost town in Sardinia, the past is coming back to life in the form of traditional pasta-making.

Headed by the charismatic Simonetta Bazzu, this unique culinary experience is not only a draw for tourists but a heartfelt mission to reconnect Sardinian youth with their rich heritage.

Visitors to Battista can embark on a journey that feels like a step back in time. The village, located just 20 kilometres from the bustling cafes of Olbia, is a stark contrast to the modern world. The narrow roads leading to the village wind through lush green valleys, offering breathtaking views and an occasional traffic jam caused by a flock of sheep.

Who is Simonetta Bazzu?

Simonetta Bazzu, who bears a striking resemblance to a young Sophia Loren, is the driving force behind this transformation. After years of managing her father’s construction company, she chose to follow a different path – one that involved rolling up her sleeves and diving into the culinary traditions of her ancestors.

Her goal is clear: to teach Sardinia’s younger generation the art of making traditional bread and pasta, free of charge. For Bazzu, this is more than just a business; it’s a mission to preserve the island’s cultural heritage. “I love my island, but life in Sardinia is very difficult,” she said to the BBC, wiping away tears. “Too many young people leave for other cities. I wanted to change that.”

Pasta-making classes in Battista

Tourists from around the world flock to Battista to participate in Simonetta’s pasta-making classes, with a fee. From May to October, she offers two sessions a day, each finishing in a lavish meal featuring produce from her own garden, homemade cheese and wine.

“In Sardinia, we have more than 1,200 different types of bread and over 200 types of pasta,” Simonetta proudly stated. Among these is the sacred filindeu, a pasta so difficult to make that it’s considered a dying art. Simonetta learned this craft from Sardinia’s older generations, spending years in remote villages to master the skills she now teaches.

How the Battista pasta school started

Initially met with scepticism, even from her own family, Simonetta started her pasta school with little support and no money. Her father, who viewed pasta-making as a necessity rather than a calling, struggled to understand her passion. “For my father, to make pasta and cheese was to live, not for a hobby or occupation,” she explained.

Despite these hurdles, Simonetta’s determination has paid off. Today, her work is gaining recognition far beyond Sardinia. In 2022, she was featured on Stanley Tucci’s “Searching for Italy,” where she showcased traditional Sardinian dishes while dressed in a style that combined modern glamour with deep respect for her roots.

As she continues to teach and inspire, Simonetta remains grounded in her mission. “This isn’t an easy job, but it’s my happiness… I have gratitude for my land, and just want people to know the real Sardinia.”

To find out more about the pasta-making experiences, visit the website or follow on Instagram.