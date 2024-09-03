By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Sep 2024 • 15:00 • 1 minute read

Windsurfing wonders: RCNT shines at regional test. Image: Real Club Náutico Torrevieja.

The Real Club Náutico Torrevieja (RCNT) has achieved impressive results at the Windsurfing Regional Test, held at their own venue.

The event, which took place from August 31 to September 1, showcased the skill and determination of the RCNT windsurfing team, resulting in two first places, four second places, and one third place.

According to coach Mari Carmen Fernandez, the team performed exceptionally well.

The competition was divided into two days.

Day One

On the first day, races were conducted for the Techno Plus, Under 17, Under 15, and Under 13 categories in winds ranging between 12 and 14 knots from the northeast.

Day Two

The second day saw the Techno classes race twice in lighter winds of 4 to 6 knots from the southeast.

Mari Carmen Fernandez expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, stating, “The team is starting the season at a very good level. We achieved two first places, four second places, and one third place in the Autonomous Windsurfing competition.”

Jávea Regatta

“We are excited and looking forward to the next regatta in Jávea in October,” the coach added.