By Anna Ellis •
Published: 03 Sep 2024 • 15:00
• 1 minute read
Windsurfing wonders: RCNT shines at regional test. Image: Real Club Náutico Torrevieja.
The Real Club Náutico Torrevieja (RCNT) has achieved impressive results at the Windsurfing Regional Test, held at their own venue.
The event, which took place from August 31 to September 1, showcased the skill and determination of the RCNT windsurfing team, resulting in two first places, four second places, and one third place.
According to coach Mari Carmen Fernandez, the team performed exceptionally well.
The competition was divided into two days.
On the first day, races were conducted for the Techno Plus, Under 17, Under 15, and Under 13 categories in winds ranging between 12 and 14 knots from the northeast.
The second day saw the Techno classes race twice in lighter winds of 4 to 6 knots from the southeast.
Mari Carmen Fernandez expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, stating, “The team is starting the season at a very good level. We achieved two first places, four second places, and one third place in the Autonomous Windsurfing competition.”
“We are excited and looking forward to the next regatta in Jávea in October,” the coach added.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.