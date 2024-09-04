Art in Mallorca this September

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 16:48 • 2 minutes read

A woman painting with watercolours. Photo Credit: Shutterstock

NIT DE L´ART – A celebration of artists and their craft, is set to brighten up Mallorca this September.

Art galleries across Mallorca are proud to be taking part in this year´s NIT DE L´ART, a cultural and artistic event first initiated in 2006 in the Spanish Province of Castellón. The event, which takes place on Saturday, September 21, will showcase artistic works from talented artists from across the globe.

AHOY! Art Gallery Palma, situated in the heart of the old town, promises a variety of contemporary works, and will be presenting artwork from Californian artist Nicholas Kontaxis for the very first time in Spain. Kontaxis is known for his bold, colourful, large-scale canvases, which have been exhibited in a range of high-profile art galleries such as D Contemporary in London. Kontaxis is neurodivergent after suffering a brain tumour, and his unique artwork offers an insight into his curious mind. The event will run from 18:00 – 21:00, for further details contact www.ahoygallery.com

The CCA Andratx will also be celebrating the NIT DE L´ART through `Septiembre´, a dual exhibition of vibrant works from a diverse community of international artists who have significantly impacted Mallorca whilst in residency at the centre. CCA Andratx is committed to exhibiting only artwork produced locally, and `Septiembre´ demonstrates how the Mallorcan environment has influenced the creativity of the artists. Gallery doors will open at 11:00. More information can by obtained by contacting Art Manager Sara Solfiti on sara@ccaandratx.com

Cancer Support Mallorca Art Group

Throughout September and October, Cancer Support Mallorca will be running creative weekly workshops through its popular Art Group. The workshops will cover a variety of artistic techniques, including fun arts such as paper mache, watercolour, and clay, and aim to provide a creative and cathartic outlet for anyone wanting to discover their artistic potential. The Art Group has found workshops in the past to be a great way to disconnect and meet people, particularly for cancer patients and their carers, who find the supportive environment therapeutic.

Workshops are held in the group´s centre in Portals, Carrer Lluna, 3, and the schedule is as follows:

September 9: Paper-mache bowls (making the bowl)

September 16: Paper-mache bowls (painting the bowl)

September 23: Watercolour and salt painting

September 30: Faux stained glass

October 7: Painting tote bags

October 14: Air dry clay (leaf bowls – making the bowl)

October 21: Air dry clay (painting the bowl)

October 28: Fabric lined boxes

Workshops are run by volunteers and a small donation of €5 is requested to cover materials, a drink and biscuits. To book a place go to https://www.cancersupportmallorca.com/events/art-class-

The group urges anyone affected by cancer and seeking support to get in touch, and holds regular support workshops and courses such as MOSAIC OF GRIEF (September 13 at 10:00) and HELP, a group session for cancer patients, which has a taster session running on Friday September 27 at 13:30. For further details of the above please contact: info@cancersupportmallorca.com