Beluga whale Hvaldimir with the Marine Mind Credit: Marine Mind, Facebook Euro Weekly News

A beloved beluga whale of Russian origins was found dead in Norwegian waters on September 1, discovered by a fisherman and his son at the Risavika Bay in southern Norway.

Beloved beluga whale who was found in Norway

Norwegian public broadcaster NRK reported the whale´s passing, noting that it had saddened the local community and marine biologists. The 14ft whale was initially spotted by fishermen near the northern island of Ingoya, close to the Arctic city of Hammerfest in April 2019, as he was wearing a harness and what appeared to be a mount for a small camera, as well as a buckle marked with the text “Equipment St Petersburg.”

The beluga was then rumoured to be a Russian “spy whale,” by the locals, as marine experts argued that the Russian navy often trains whales for military purposes. The whale, nevertheless, had stayed in several Norwegian coastal towns over the years and proved a tame and amiable character. Moscow never responded to the allegations about Hvaldimir being a spy.

The locals named him Hvaldimir, combining the Norwegian word for whale (hval) and Russian President Putin´s first name Vladimir. Norwegian NGO Marine Mind said about the whale´s origins; “It appeared as if Hvaldimir arrived in Norway by crossing over from Russian waters, where it is presumed he was held in captivity.”

Norwegian Press also speculated whether Hvaldimir could have been used as “a therapy whale” in Russia, as he was particularly friendly with people.

Beloved beluga whale found dead in Norway

Marine biologist Sebastian Strand, who had been observing Hvaldimir for the past three years, said to the Norwegian Press that he was deeply saddened by the whale´s sudden passing; “It´s absolutely horrible. He was apparently in good condition as of (Friday). We just have to figure out what might have happened here.”

He emphasised that no major external injuries were visible on Hvaldimir, hence the cause of his death remains unknown; “Unfortunately, we found Hvaldimir floating in the sea. He has passed away but it´s not immediately clear what the cause of death is.”

Marine Mind announced Hvaldimir´s death on social media, highlighting; “Hvaldimir was not just a beluga whale. He was a beacon of hope, a symbol of connection and a reminder of the deep bond between humans and the natural world.”