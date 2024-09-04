Beware of foaming watermelons

By Letara Draghia • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 21:37 • 3 minutes read

Watermelons. Credit: Pixabay.

Watermelon is a summertime staple for many across Europe, but a viral TikTok video has prompted an unusual yet important food safety warning that might make you think twice before digging into your next slice.

With over 500,000 views and counting, TikTok user @idksterling has sparked a conversation about what you should do if you notice your watermelon foaming – yes, foaming. Spoiler: it’s time to throw it away.

The viral foaming and fizzing watermelon

A recent video shared by the popular TikToker has left many horrified and puzzled as they watch a watermelon fizz and foam after being sliced. With a following of 6.3 million, he explained the phenomenon and why you should immediately discard the fruit if it starts behaving like a science experiment gone wrong.

“If this happens to your watermelon, throw it away immediately,” warned @idksterling in the video, which quickly caught the attention of curious and concerned followers. He noted that many people seemed baffled by the cause of this strange occurrence, leading to speculation in the comments.

Why do watermelons foam?

So, what’s actually going on inside that watermelon? According to @idksterling, this unsettling frothing is due to improper storage, especially in environments that are too warm for the fruit.

“This is essentially the result of gas and pressure building up in the watermelon, and then eventually foam being released,” he explained. The interior of the watermelon, he says, will likely be inedible and unappetising. Essentially, the fruit has started to ferment and rot from within.

The dangers of eating a foaming watermelon

But before you dismiss it as just a weird incident, there’s a serious food safety concern here. A watermelon in this state can quickly become a breeding ground for harmful bacteria, potentially leading to food poisoning.

“It’s not the best idea to eat the fruit when it’s showing these symptoms because it’s rotting,” the TikToker advised. And he’s not wrong – according to food safety experts, rotting fruit can harbour bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella, both of which can cause severe illness.

How to spot a bad watermelon

While not everyone will have seen a foaming watermelon, a few commenters chimed in with their own stories. One person admitted they had eaten one in that state and lived to tell the tale, while another admitted to regularly eating watermelons that looked “like that.” Many others pointed out that the rotting smell alone should be enough of a red flag to toss the fruit in the bin.

“I got food poisoning from eating a bad one my mom had cut up,” shared one user.

My watermelon exploded

Personally, I had a lucky escape from a rotting watermelon a few years ago. It was an organic one, and I bought it during the summer when it was hot – in the UK. I left it next to my fruit bowl in the kitchen and when I woke up the next day, I could smell a strong, foul odour. On the kitchen floor there was a sticky liquid and I was convinced that an animal had somehow gotten inside and urinated. Then, when I looked at the fruit bowl, I saw the watermelon had exploded. It had a puncture at the side and looked like a deflated football.

How to store your watermelon safely

To prevent this from happening, it’s important to store your watermelon in a cool, dry place. Ideally, whole watermelons should be kept at room temperature for only a few days. Once sliced, they should be refrigerated in an airtight container and consumed within three to four days. This advice is particularly relevant for those living in warmer European climates, where temperatures can easily cause fruits to spoil faster.

If you notice any unusual bubbling, odd smells, or changes in texture, it’s best to be safe than sorry and discard the fruit. Stay safe and enjoy your fruit – just without the fizz. Speaking of watermelons, if you plan to buy some from Lidl, keep track of the time.