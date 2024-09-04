Binge watching Netflix bad for environment

By John Smith • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 12:13 • 1 minute read

It is tempting to binge watch but beware Credit: David Esser Shutterstock

Who would have thought that the simple act of binge watching a series on Netflix could be bad for the environment due to the carbon dioxide emissions?

This is the conclusion that Dr Kari Hiekkanen, visiting researcher at Aalto University in Finland has come to and he says it’s even worse as many people combine watching their favourite series whilst simultaneously browsing social media which requires a significant amount of energy.

Tech companies reluctant to admit negative contribution

According to Hiekkanen, tech companies are reluctant to admit the range of their negative contribution to the environment but in 2023, he claims that Google’s energy consumption was equal to a quarter of the annual amount of energy used in Finland.

Every device consumes electricity

He is on record as stating “Every device, including its manufacturing process, consumes electricity.

“The emissions from ICT (Information and Communications Technology) represents an inconvenient truth and digitalisation has been touted as a solution to numerous challenges, yet it is crucial for people to recognise that it comes with its own set of problems.”

For instance, streaming videos on your device, such as TikTok, generates significantly more carbon emissions than listening to an audiobook and raising awareness is key to recognising that digital consumption does indeed consume energy.

Time to regain control

Dr Hiekkanen therefore suggests that it’s time for consumers to reclaim control over how they spend their time.