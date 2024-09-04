By Adam Woodward • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 7:24 • 1 minute read

Bossa Nova & Art in Estepona, Euro Weekly News Credit: A Lombardi

Multi-talented and multi-faceted artist Adrian Lombardi performs Bossa Nova with his latest Jazz ensemble, Urban Trio at Huber – Art & Food, Estepona, Saturday, September 7.

Originally from Buenos Aires, contemporary music arranger and composer and Jazz-trained guitarist Lombardi, has never fixed himself to one style of music. He has performed with countless groups playing Folk, Tango, Zamba, Chacarera, as well as in Heavy Rock, Blues and Funk.

From Big Band Jazz to Heavy Rock

Since moving to Spain he has continued his studies in Jazz and participated in multiple formations including the Casino Orchestra of Malaga, the Almudena Orchestra in Jaen, the Tropical Show Orchestra and the Azahara Orchestra, both in Granada, and also played with The Free Soul Band, Batakumtun, Pablo López, Javier Ojeda, Chambao, Perico Sambeat, Susan Valery, Big Band of Marbella, Big Band of CAAM.

But on Saturday evening, September 7, he plays Bossa Nova with the Urban Trio at Huber – Art & Food in Estepona, the restaurant inside a gallery. Tickets are €15 and bookings can be made by phoning 608 359 656.