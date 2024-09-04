Buddhist temple open day and meditation

By Adam Woodward •
The Kadampa Buddhist Temple in Alhaurín el Grande is holding an open house on Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8, featuring guided tours of the temple and its facilities.
During the event, there will be a free lecture by Guen Kelsang Chokga, a Buddhist meditation teacher and the principal nun of KMC Spain. Additionally, there will be activities for children, offering everyone the chance to explore the benefits of meditation in a spiritual and welcoming environment.
The site is the sixth Kadampa Buddhist Temple for Peace in Spain which is open to everyone, but on these two days in particular there will be an opportunity to spend the day there and sign up for some free activities, including guided tours of the temple and facilities, a free lecture given by Buddhist meditation teacher Gen Kelsang Chokga, and activities for children.
There’s a cafeteria with delicious homemade cakes, soft drinks, tea and coffee, sales of specialised books on meditation, audio products and Buddhist art. And at the end of the day, there will be a raffle with a gift included.
To participate in the event, you must register upon arrival at reception to purchase the pass and the number for the draw. English translations can be obtained by writing to info@meditaenmalaga.org. The Buddhist temple can be found at Camino Fuente del Perro, 50, Alhaurín el Grande.
