Club Tropicana: Music for the moggies

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 04 Sep 2024 • 17:24 • 2 minutes read

A cat sings into a microphone. Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Cat Protection Pollensa is inviting people to enjoy Club Tropicana, an 80´s music event on the evening of Saturday September 28.

The night will offer the purrfect opportunity to dance to favourite 80´s tunes by live acts and DJs, all whilst raising money for a great cause. There will be food to fuel the dancing, plus a raffle and an auction, with all proceeds going towards the charity.

Cat Protection Pollensa was founded seven years ago by a team of women dedicated to helping the local street cats, a project that involved neutering, feeding, and providing medical care for the strays. The charity now comprises of 30 volunteers, caring for some 2000 cats spread over 60 colonies in the region. The volunteers work tirelessly, investing their own time and money into the project as funds do not stretch far enough to cover this huge ongoing task.

The charity is now in financial crisis and is hoping for as much support as possible for the fundraiser, which promises to be a great night out. Tickets for the Club Tropicana night are €50 each and include a bespoke cocktail on arrival, canapes, paella, and a desert selection.

Tickets can be bought at https://www.tickettailor.com/.events/clubtropicana/1319216

To partake in the auction, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/469477375496095 which has a host of amazing items to bid for, all of which have kindly been donated by local individuals and businesses.

For those unable to attend the Club Tropicana music event, there is another way to offer the charity help

Cat Protection Pollensa is also currently looking for foster homes for a colony of cats which have been affected by the forest fire in the Son Grua area of the region in July. Although thankfully fire fighters were able to control and stop the fire before any people were hurt or buildings damaged, the cats´ habitat was destroyed, with some cats going missing whilst others remained, unsure where else to go. These include Dolça, a sweet orphaned kitten who needed medical attention after the fire, and a mother cat and her 4 kittens.

The charity´s 25 foster homes are currently full to capacity, but those living in the aftermath of the fires desperately need homes. Anybody who could offer a permanent or even temporary home for Dolça and any of the family of kittens is urged to contact the charity on info@catprotectionpollensa.com