Europe's air pollution level is still concerning despite green policies. Credit: Shutterstock.

New European Environment Agency data ranks urban centres based on fine particulate matter pollution, which has the highest negative health impacts.

Despite progress in reducing air pollution, many European city dwellers continue to be exposed to harmful levels of pollutants. According to the European Environment Agency (EEA), air pollution remains the continent’s biggest environmental health risk. This comes despite policies to reduce pollution and improve air quality across the continent.

Three out of four Europeans live in urban areas, and most of them are exposed to unsafe levels of air pollution. The EEA’s city air quality viewer ranks 375 cities based on PM2.5 levels, a particularly harmful pollutant linked to serious health problems.

The map, which uses data from 500 monitoring stations, provides a snapshot of air quality in European cities during 2022 and 2023.

Which European Cities Have the Best and Worst Air Quality?

European Cities with Cleanest Air

Uppsala and Umeå, two Swedish cities, have the cleanest air in Europe according to the EEA, with the lowest levels of PM2.5 pollution. Portuguese city Faro came in third place.

Spanish cities didn’t fare so well, with only two cities breaking into the top 50: Santiago de Compostela in 27th place, and Elda, near Alicante, in 33rd place.

WHO Guidelines and European Limits

The World Health Organization recommends a maximum of 5 μg/m3 for long-term exposure to PM2.5. Only 13 European cities met this guideline, including four northern capitals: Reykjavik, Tallinn, Stockholm, and Helsinki.

Just six European countries had cities with long-term PM2.5 pollution levels below the WHO limit: Sweden, Portugal, Iceland, Finland, Estonia, and Norway.

Cities with Worst Air Quality

Slavonski Brod in Croatia had the highest PM2.5 pollution levels, exceeding the EU’s annual limit of 25 μg/m3. Nowy Sącz, Poland, followed closely behind. Five Italian cities, including Cremona, Vicenza, Padova, Venezia, and Piacenza, also had high levels of PM2.5 pollution.

What Is the EU Doing to Improve Air Quality?

The European Green Deal aims to significantly reduce air pollution by 2030 and eliminate long-term health impacts by 2050. To achieve these goals, the EU is updating its air quality standards, aligning them more closely with World Health Organization guidelines.

The European Environment Agency (EEA) will soon release data on the health and environmental impacts of air pollution in Europe. This data will provide insights into the number of deaths and illnesses attributed to poor air quality.

